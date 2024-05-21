CEO IESCO To Conduct E-Katchary On Thursday
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 21, 2024 | 10:43 PM
Chief Executive Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Dr Muhammad Amjad Khan will conduct facebook live E Katchary on May 23 from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Chief Executive Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Dr Muhammad Amjad Khan will conduct facebook live E Katchary on May 23 from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon.
Consumers can contact Chief Executive IESCO via Facebook ID CEO-IESCO E-Katchary or call at Tel No.
051-9253105 as per the said scheduled to register and resolve their electricity-related issues, said a statement issued here Tuesday.
While registering complaints, customers are required to provide their name, bill reference number, and contact number.
Recent Stories
Govt taking steps to prevent human trafficking: Federal Minister for Law & Justi ..
One dead, 71 injured as London-Singapore flight hits severe turbulence
MQM-P laments urban centers denied due development
SSP visits police hospital, fitness facilities
KP govt to present annual budget 2024-25 on May 24
Nine criminal gangs busted, looted valuables recovered
Pogacar continues Giro dominance on day of rider protests
DPM Dar visits Bishkek National Hospital; meets Kyrgyz authorities
Art exhibition "Impressions of Pakistan" by Spanish artist mesmerizes visitors
Two kids allegedly drowned in Canal
Working to provide facilities to private sector; economy on right track: Prime ..
Pakistan China friendship strengthening with each passing day: Governor
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt taking steps to prevent human trafficking: Federal Minister for Law & Justice and Human Rights ..22 minutes ago
-
MQM-P laments urban centers denied due development32 minutes ago
-
SSP visits police hospital, fitness facilities32 minutes ago
-
KP govt to present annual budget 2024-25 on May 2442 minutes ago
-
Nine criminal gangs busted, looted valuables recovered42 minutes ago
-
Art exhibition "Impressions of Pakistan" by Spanish artist mesmerizes visitors55 minutes ago
-
Two kids allegedly drowned in Canal55 minutes ago
-
Working to provide facilities to private sector; economy on right track: Prime Minister Muhammad Sh ..55 minutes ago
-
Tarar presents three ordinances in Senate59 minutes ago
-
Malir Expressway to be opened from Qayyumabad to Airport by the end of 2024: Mayor Karachi59 minutes ago
-
Non custom paid articles worth Rs 13.6 mln seized59 minutes ago
-
Extreme weather conditions due to climate change phenomena: PMD DG47 minutes ago