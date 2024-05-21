Open Menu

CEO IESCO To Conduct E-Katchary On Thursday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 21, 2024 | 10:43 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Chief Executive Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Dr Muhammad Amjad Khan will conduct facebook live E Katchary on May 23 from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon.

Consumers can contact Chief Executive IESCO via Facebook ID CEO-IESCO E-Katchary or call at Tel No.

051-9253105 as per the said scheduled to register and resolve their electricity-related issues, said a statement issued here Tuesday.

While registering complaints, customers are required to provide their name, bill reference number, and contact number.

