UrduPoint.com

CEO NPO Emphasizes Joint Efforts In Preparing Skilled Workforce For Productivity Enhancement

Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2022 | 08:20 PM

CEO NPO emphasizes joint efforts in preparing skilled workforce for productivity enhancement

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :The Chief Executive Officer National Productivity Organization of the Federal Ministry of Industries and Production Muhammad Alamgir Chaudhry has emphasized the need of joint efforts from industries and higher learning institutions in preparing skilled workforce in order to enhance quality production in industrial sector.

He emphasized this while briefing the members of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry about the First Productivity Movement of Pakistan here at HCCI Secretariat on Wednesday.

He said that the industrialists of the country could enhance quality production with low cost by adopting modern methods and the workforce jointly prepared by the industries and universities could provide the required results to them.

About the National Productivity Organization, he informed that the NPO has been engaged in raising productivity awareness to the business community of the country as the business industry plays a dominant role in the economy through employment generation and value added. It also contributes significantly to national GDP, however, the businessmen are facing human resources development, technology, product and process challenges that affect firm level productivity and need constant interventions to nurture and facilitate their growth, he added.

After considering these challenges, he informed that NPO has launched the federal government funded First Productivity Movement in Pakistan under its project "Improving competitiveness through sustainable national productivity" with the objective to create high level productivity awareness. The NPO has also introduced the digital knowledge platform for productivity, he informed and added that this productivity portal aimed to boost productivity at national, sector, firm and individual levels through awareness of below tools, approaches, learning material, training, courses and specialized sessions for firms and individuals. The NPO is also providing facilities of Energy Audit and 5S Audit through experts, he added.

The HCCI President Muhammad Faizan Elahi in his welcome address appreciated the efforts of National Productivity Organization and hoped that it would boost the quality productivity capacity in the industrial sector of the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Business Hyderabad Chamber Alamgir Commerce From Government Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited NPO Employment

Recent Stories

Deepika opens about refusing Salman Khan’s offer ..

Deepika opens about refusing Salman Khan’s offer for film

2 hours ago
 Opposition parties agree to nominate Shehbaz Shari ..

Opposition parties agree to nominate Shehbaz Sharif as next PM if no-trust-move ..

2 hours ago
 SHO, lady constable suspended for alleged birthday ..

SHO, lady constable suspended for alleged birthday party at police station

2 hours ago
 Govt to make Livestock, dairy and Poultry sectors ..

Govt to make Livestock, dairy and Poultry sectors “A Success Story”: Ministe ..

2 hours ago
 Iranian business community sees huge trade potenti ..

Iranian business community sees huge trade potential with Pakistan

3 hours ago
 PSL 7 Play-off 1 (The Qualifier) Multan Sultans Vs ..

PSL 7 Play-off 1 (The Qualifier) Multan Sultans Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>