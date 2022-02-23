CEO NPO emphasizes joint efforts in preparing skilled workforce for productivity enhancement

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :The Chief Executive Officer National Productivity Organization of the Federal Ministry of Industries and Production Muhammad Alamgir Chaudhry has emphasized the need of joint efforts from industries and higher learning institutions in preparing skilled workforce in order to enhance quality production in industrial sector.

He emphasized this while briefing the members of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry about the First Productivity Movement of Pakistan here at HCCI Secretariat on Wednesday.

He said that the industrialists of the country could enhance quality production with low cost by adopting modern methods and the workforce jointly prepared by the industries and universities could provide the required results to them.

About the National Productivity Organization, he informed that the NPO has been engaged in raising productivity awareness to the business community of the country as the business industry plays a dominant role in the economy through employment generation and value added. It also contributes significantly to national GDP, however, the businessmen are facing human resources development, technology, product and process challenges that affect firm level productivity and need constant interventions to nurture and facilitate their growth, he added.

After considering these challenges, he informed that NPO has launched the federal government funded First Productivity Movement in Pakistan under its project "Improving competitiveness through sustainable national productivity" with the objective to create high level productivity awareness. The NPO has also introduced the digital knowledge platform for productivity, he informed and added that this productivity portal aimed to boost productivity at national, sector, firm and individual levels through awareness of below tools, approaches, learning material, training, courses and specialized sessions for firms and individuals. The NPO is also providing facilities of Energy Audit and 5S Audit through experts, he added.

The HCCI President Muhammad Faizan Elahi in his welcome address appreciated the efforts of National Productivity Organization and hoped that it would boost the quality productivity capacity in the industrial sector of the country.