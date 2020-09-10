UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CEO Zong Calls On IT Minister

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 01:03 AM

CEO Zong calls on IT minister

Chief Executive Officer of Zong Wang Hua on Wednesday called on Minister for IT and Telecommunications Syed Aminul Haq and discussed matters of ICT, Right of Way, Connectivity, digitalization and spectrum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ):Chief Executive Officer of Zong Wang Hua on Wednesday called on Minister for IT and Telecommunications Syed Aminul Haq and discussed matters of ICT, Right of Way, Connectivity, digitalization and spectrum.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said promotion of information and communication technology was government's top priority. The government was taking steps for provision of mobile broadband services to far flung areas of the country, he added.

He said all out efforts were being made to resolve issues regarding telecommunication.

The Zong CEO said that his company has desired to make more direct investment in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Mobile Company Zong All Government Top

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs Executive Council meeti ..

41 minutes ago

Emirates adds Moscow to its growing network

56 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia launches bid to host the 2027 AFC Asi ..

56 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed checks on conditions of victims o ..

2 hours ago

UAE-KSA Real Estate - Post - COVID-19 conference c ..

2 hours ago

Department of Community Development checks up on g ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.