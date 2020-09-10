CEO Zong calls on IT minister

Chief Executive Officer of Zong Wang Hua on Wednesday called on Minister for IT and Telecommunications Syed Aminul Haq and discussed matters of ICT, Right of Way, Connectivity, digitalization and spectrum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ):Chief Executive Officer of Zong Wang Hua on Wednesday called on Minister for IT and Telecommunications Syed Aminul Haq and discussed matters of ICT, Right of Way, Connectivity, digitalization and spectrum.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said promotion of information and communication technology was government's top priority. The government was taking steps for provision of mobile broadband services to far flung areas of the country, he added.

He said all out efforts were being made to resolve issues regarding telecommunication.

The Zong CEO said that his company has desired to make more direct investment in Pakistan.