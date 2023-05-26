Ceremonies held to mark Youm-e-Takreem-e-Shuhada in Police Line

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :On the occasion of Martyrs' Day, a grand ceremony was held at Police Line Attock to pay homage to the eternal sacrifices of the brave heroes, in which the parents, widows, orphans and other relatives of the martyrs were specially invited.

The Chief Guest was DPO Attock Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan, SP Investigation Attock Jawaria Jameel, Superintendent Jail Arif Shehzad Gill, DSP Azhar Shabbir, ASP Sundus, PRO Attock Police Muhammad Naeem along with police officers and Chief Coordinator Attock Press Club Regd Nisar Ali Khan also participated.

In the police line after salutation of the Yadgar-E-Shuhadaa police chalk and choband squad, prayers were offered for the martyrs. DPO presented flowers to the families of martyrs participating in the ceremony, loved the orphans and lit candles.

On this occasion, the widow of Martyr DSP Shaukat Shah Gilani said that the purpose of Martyr's Day is to remember the sacrifices of martyrs.

The widows, orphans, parents and relatives of the martyrs are paying all their lives And expressed the hope that their support and assistance will be continued in the future as well.

DPO expressed with APP that the martyrs of the country, whether they belong to any force, are our heroes and our heroes. He expressed his determination that we are always ready for martyrdom for the sake of the country and for the safety and honor of the lives and property of the citizens.

DPO said that the orders of IG Punjab But all possible relief is being given to the families of the martyrs and the Ghazis, on this occasion a special message IG Punjab was also delivered in which he paid tribute and saluted the martyrs and all their families.