Ceremony Held At SCCI

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 12, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Ceremony held at SCCI

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ) :A ceremony was organized by Old Boys Association of Government Pilot Secondary school Sialkot at the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) in honors of outstanding students in curricular and extracurricular activities.

President SCCI Abdul Ghafoor Malik, President Old Boys Association Government Pilot Secondary School Sialkot Junaid Aftab, Principal of Government Murray College Dr Nawaz, Principal of Government Jinnah Islamia College, Prof. Mujahid Bukhari, Principal of Government Commerce College Prof.

Khalil Toor, Teachers and Students attended the ceremony.

On this occasion, President SCCI Abdul Ghafoor Malik while addressing the students appreciated the role of Old Boys Association and assured them of his full support.

In the event, shields were also presented to the students who secured first, second and third position in the board in classes 9th and 10th.

Teachers were also given shields in recognition of their honour and their services.

