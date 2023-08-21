Ceremony held at WCCI

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :A ceremony in connection with the Independence Day was held at the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) here on Monday.

President WCCI Shamim Aftab and members Dr Humaira Azhar, Dr Nusrat Javed, Anum Khan, Robina Mukhtiar, Sadia,Sumaira Shahid and others participated in the ceremony.

A cake of the Independence Day was also cut. President WCCI Shamim Aftab also planted asapling in the garden of the chamber.