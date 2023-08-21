Open Menu

Ceremony Held At WCCI

Umer Jamshaid Published August 21, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Ceremony held at WCCI

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :A ceremony in connection with the Independence Day was held at the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) here on Monday.

President WCCI Shamim Aftab and members Dr Humaira Azhar, Dr Nusrat Javed, Anum Khan, Robina Mukhtiar, Sadia,Sumaira Shahid and others participated in the ceremony.

A cake of the Independence Day was also cut. President WCCI Shamim Aftab also planted asapling in the garden of the chamber.

Related Topics

Independence Chamber Women Commerce Industry

Recent Stories

ATC allows police remand for Imaan Zainab Mazari-H ..

ATC allows police remand for Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir,. Ali Wazir in Sedition C ..

1 minute ago
 Dubai Customs Pioneers Comprehensive Community Eng ..

Dubai Customs Pioneers Comprehensive Community Engagement with Diverse Initiativ ..

26 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives the Rector of the I ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives the Rector of the International Islamic Universit ..

26 minutes ago
 Admissions Open For Fall 2023 At Dr Hasan Murad Sc ..

Admissions Open For Fall 2023 At Dr Hasan Murad School Of Management (HSM) - Uni ..

36 minutes ago
 Parvez Elahi involved in corruption, claims NAB

Parvez Elahi involved in corruption, claims NAB

44 minutes ago
 Special Court formed to try Imran Khan, others in ..

Special Court formed to try Imran Khan, others in Secrets Act cases

1 hour ago
DoE sets up gas safety committee to oversee emirat ..

DoE sets up gas safety committee to oversee emirate-wide LPG system safety inspe ..

1 hour ago
 President of Seychelles inaugurates La Digue Hospi ..

President of Seychelles inaugurates La Digue Hospital, a contribution from Fatim ..

2 hours ago
 Minister of Health of Seychelles thanks UAE for it ..

Minister of Health of Seychelles thanks UAE for its humanitarian support in La D ..

2 hours ago
 Caretaker PM vows to resolve challenges faced by B ..

Caretaker PM vows to resolve challenges faced by Balochistan

2 hours ago
 China vows to fully materialize potential of Khunj ..

China vows to fully materialize potential of Khunjrab-Sost-Kashgar border market ..

2 hours ago
 Perpetrators of Jaranwala incident to be brought t ..

Perpetrators of Jaranwala incident to be brought to justice: FO

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan