Ceremony Held To Mark 100 Days Of Determination Against COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 08:23 PM

Ceremony held to mark 100 days of determination against COVID-19

The Deputy Commissioner Captain Bilal Shahid Rao Saturday said that our frontline workers had battled against deadly coronavirus without caring for their precious life since the last 100 days

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Captain Bilal Shahid Rao Saturday said that our frontline workers had battled against deadly coronavirus without caring for their precious life since the last 100 days.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony held here to mark 100 days of firm determination and courage extended by the doctors, paramedical staff regarding cope with deadly virus.

DC said that purpose was to observe the ceremony aiming to eulogize services rendered by front line workers.

He further said that as many as 91 people of the district had also been infected to COVID-19 during the last 100 days of struggle. DC expressed his gratitude to the frontline warriors including doctors, paramedics, Ehsas programme, NADARA, LEAs, Police, Rangers and Pakistan Army personnel for taking concerted efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus.

DC admired the spirit of the resident of Nausheroferoze who had donated his plasma after recovering from disease to save another precious life from COVID-19. District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Mazhar Kalhoro speaking on the occasion, said that our doctors, paramedical staff had played a vital role regarding fighting lethal disease. Later appreciation certificates were also distributed to doctors, paramedics ,police, Pakistan Army, Information and Revenue officials and plasma donor Ali Abass.

