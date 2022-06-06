Ceremony held to mark 'World Environment Day' in Sanghar

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :Like other parts of the globe, world environmental day was also observed in Sanghar on Sunday.

In this connection a ceremony was organized by the Sindh Environmental protection agency (SEPA) to mark world environment week.

Regional Incharge SEPA Gul Ameer Sumbul said that keeping the environment clean and safe was our collective responsibility.

He said that due to environmental issues adverse impacts have casted on Human as well as on wildlife.

Manager Pakistan Petroleum Limited Gambat south field Abdul Aziz Ansari, Ejaz ul Haque and Senior Manager HSE Syed Jawed Ali also expressed their views on the importance of world environment day.