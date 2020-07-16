Ceremony held to pay tribute to sacrifices of frontline workers against Corona virus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :In recognition of efforts and honour sacrifices of front line workers who fought against Corona virus pandemic , a ceremony was held in the provincial capital here on Thursday.

Commissioner Peshawar Division Amjad Ali Khan, Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Division Amjad Ali Khan, Capital City Police Officer Muhammad Ali Gandapur, Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Muhammad Ali Asghar, SSP (Operations) Captain (Retd) Mansoor Aman, District Administration Officers, Health Department, Officers of fll Towns, PDA, local government, WSSP, Livestock, Police, Rescue 1122, representatives of various welfare organizations and others participated.

In the ceremony all SOPs were fully observed and safety masks were made mandatory in the hall.

Commissioner Peshawar Division Amjad Ali Khan and other participants paid tributes to the front line workers against Corona and appreciated their services. Commissioner Peshawar Division said that every person has played an important role against the pandemic.

He said that the pandemic has been successfully controlled with government measures and public support.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Muhammad Ali Asghar said that we should play our role against corona virus and strictly follow the government code of conduct to prevent corona virus.

In the end of ceremony, appreciation certificates were distributed among frontline workers and lauded them for their sacrifices.