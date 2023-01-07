UrduPoint.com

Ch. Akhlaq, ADC Finance Visit Govt Sardar Begum Teaching Hospital

Faizan Hashmi Published January 07, 2023 | 02:40 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :Member Provincial Assembly Ch Muhammad Akhlaq accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Finance Syeda Amina Moudoodi visited Govt Sardar Begum Teaching Hospital and reviewed the medical facilities and supply of medicines to patients who came to the hospital for treatment in emergency, OPD and wards.

Principal of the medical college Khawaja Muhammad Safdar, Dr Abdul Sattar and Medical Superintendent Dr Rana Ilyas were also present on the occasion.

Ch Muhammad Akhlaq said that provision of quality healthcare facilities to people was the top priority of the government. He said the people of province were being ensured quality medical facilities through Punjab Health Card.

He said that free medicines and facilities of tests would be ensured in hospitals and patients would not be referred to private laboratories for tests, while medicines would be provided from hospital stores.

He said that a request would be made to the Punjab government for providing CT scan, MRI machines and incubators in DHQ hospital.

They visited emergency, children wards, OPD and Pharmacy including other departments and inquired the patients about the quality of facilities available in the hospital.

Ch Muhammad Akhlaq directed the Principal Khawaja Muhammad Safdar and MS DHQ present on the spot to contact the building department to improve the condition of washrooms and sanitation in thehospital and immediate steps should be taken to improve the situation.

He said that incubators should be kept in the children's nursery.

