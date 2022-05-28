Chairman DDAC distributes honorarium among Imams

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) ::Chairman District Development and Advisory Committee (DDAC), Dir Lower, MPA Malik Liaqat Ali Khan on Saturday distributed cheques of Rs 30000 each among the Imams (prayer leaders) of local mosques as monthly honorarium.

On the occasion, he said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was providing monthly honorarium to Imams, terming it a step forward towards the welfare of the religious personalities. This endeavor has no precedent in the past, he said.

Apart from this honorarium, he said the KP government was converting mosques on solar energy to provide uninterrupted power supply to the faithful. All other needed facilities would also be provided to the mosques.

On the occasion, former PTI President Lal Qilla, Inayat Ullah, former Nazim, Ghuncha Gull and elders of the areas were also present.