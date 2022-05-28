UrduPoint.com

Chairman DDAC Distributes Honorarium Among Imams

Faizan Hashmi Published May 28, 2022 | 01:00 PM

Chairman DDAC distributes honorarium among Imams

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) ::Chairman District Development and Advisory Committee (DDAC), Dir Lower, MPA Malik Liaqat Ali Khan on Saturday distributed cheques of Rs 30000 each among the Imams (prayer leaders) of local mosques as monthly honorarium.

On the occasion, he said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was providing monthly honorarium to Imams, terming it a step forward towards the welfare of the religious personalities. This endeavor has no precedent in the past, he said.

Apart from this honorarium, he said the KP government was converting mosques on solar energy to provide uninterrupted power supply to the faithful. All other needed facilities would also be provided to the mosques.

On the occasion, former PTI President Lal Qilla, Inayat Ullah, former Nazim, Ghuncha Gull and elders of the areas were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dir Lal Qilla Prayer All From Government

Recent Stories

Youm-e- Takbeer is being observed today with natio ..

Youm-e- Takbeer is being observed today with national zeal

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 May 2022

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 28th Ma ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 28th May 2022

4 hours ago
 Artemis 1 to Start Return to Launch Pad on June 6 ..

Artemis 1 to Start Return to Launch Pad on June 6 for Full Test Around June 19 - ..

13 hours ago
 NASA Joining US Government Efforts to Probe 'Unide ..

NASA Joining US Government Efforts to Probe 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' - Re ..

13 hours ago
 Turkey's Issues With Finland in NATO Can Be Solved ..

Turkey's Issues With Finland in NATO Can Be Solved Before Madrid Summit - Foreig ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.