Open Menu

Chairman Hybrid Front Establishes International Youth Organisation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 27, 2024 | 06:50 PM

Chairman Hybrid Front establishes International Youth Organisation

Chairman Hybrid Front (research and media platform) Muhammad Zohaib Babar has founded the International Youth Organisation (IYO) with the motto to channelise global youth participation in world socio-political, economic affairs and active participation international peace process and security

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Chairman Hybrid Front (research and media platform) Muhammad Zohaib Babar has founded the International Youth Organisation (IYO) with the motto to channelise global youth participation in world socio-political, economic affairs and active participation international peace process and security.

Talking to APP, Zohaib Babar said the aim of the forum would be enhancement of leadership, harmony and political wisdom in the present day’s youth alongwith the awareness of their importance and their crucial role in development of a peaceful, sustainable and prosperous world order.

He said that it was decided that together the youth would develop an international society of likeminded energetic, determinant, skilled, literate, and politically empowered young people of Pakistan, Palestine, Turkiye, Bangladesh, Nigeria, United States, United Kingdom, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Arab Emirates (UAE), Oman, Iran, Sri-Lanka, China, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Qatar, Mexico, South Africa, Australia and Switzerland who would have became the founding members of the International Youth Organisation.

The President IYO said, "Very soon youth from across the world will become members and participants of the International youth organisation. Initially we will establish the IYO and then organisation will play its vital role for the political empowerment of global youth."

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan World Australia Bangladesh Palestine Iran China UAE Oman Qatar Young Azerbaijan United Kingdom South Africa United States Saudi Arabia Switzerland Mexico Nigeria Media From Arab

Recent Stories

438,547 families assisted under Ramadan package: ..

438,547 families assisted under Ramadan package: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister fo ..

3 minutes ago
 Govt. committed for infrastructure development, en ..

Govt. committed for infrastructure development, ensure ease of doing business in ..

3 minutes ago
 Multan Sultan & NEOC decide to fight jointly to wi ..

Multan Sultan & NEOC decide to fight jointly to wipe out polio

6 minutes ago
 Cheques distributed to promote small and medium en ..

Cheques distributed to promote small and medium enterprises in agriculture and l ..

6 minutes ago
 SAFWCO disburses Rs. 0.5 Million Matching Grants t ..

SAFWCO disburses Rs. 0.5 Million Matching Grants to 8 SMEs in Hyderabad under GR ..

6 minutes ago
 ICC delegation inspects venues, facilities for Cha ..

ICC delegation inspects venues, facilities for Champions Trophy 2025

1 hour ago
KU extends submission of B.Com exam form, fees til ..

KU extends submission of B.Com exam form, fees till April 16

6 minutes ago
 PCB decides to maintain Shaheen Afridi as national ..

PCB decides to maintain Shaheen Afridi as national T20 team captain

1 hour ago
 KU VC distributes appointment letters to students

KU VC distributes appointment letters to students

6 minutes ago
 Yen hits 34-year low, equity markets mixed before ..

Yen hits 34-year low, equity markets mixed before key US data

6 minutes ago
 Perpetrators of Besham attack will be brought to j ..

Perpetrators of Besham attack will be brought to justice swiftly: PM

2 hours ago
 German economy to nearly flatline this year, think ..

German economy to nearly flatline this year, think-tanks say

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan