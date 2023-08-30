Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza calls on President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza Wednesday called on President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon.

The CJCSC, , who is on official visit to Tajikistan, also had separate meetings with other government and military officials during which matters of mutual interests were discussed, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.