Chairman NAVTTC inaugurates CoE Mughalpura Lahore

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :Chairman, National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) Shahid Khan inaugurated the Centre of Excellence (COE) in Government Technical Training Institute (GTTI), Mughalpura, Lahore.

The Chairman NAVTTC handed over the key of COE to Akhtar Abbas Bharwana, Senior Director General, TEVTA Punjab in the presence of Sebastian Paust Counsellor, Head of Development Cooperation, Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany, Islamabad, Dr Mansoor Zaib Khan, Deputy Head of Programme TVETSSP and the distinguished guests.

The participants expressed that technical education was the key to the development of the country by engaging the youth of Pakistan.

It has been established by NAVTTC with the cooperation of GIZ, the European Union, Norway and Germany.

The country is in need of more centres of excellence which provide state-of-the-art cutting-edge technology training to the youth, which are in high demand internationally and in industry.

NAVTTC has established the Centre of Excellence for Training and Development at Mughalpura, Lahore with multiple labs using modern technologies through donors, for 14 different trades, including Information Technology, Electrician, Plumber, Machinist, Auto Mechanic, HVACR and Electronics applications etc.

Centre of Excellence (COE), Mughalpura, Lahore will be a centre for training of chief master trainers and master trainers, who would then train a large number of youth in modern employable technologies.

This will further pave the way towards allowing the Pakistani TVET system to sustainably improve the delivery of training and assessment, career counselling and job placement.