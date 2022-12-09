UrduPoint.com

Chairman NAVTTC Inaugurates CoE Mughalpura Lahore

Umer Jamshaid Published December 09, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Chairman NAVTTC inaugurates CoE Mughalpura Lahore

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :Chairman, National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) Shahid Khan inaugurated the Centre of Excellence (COE) in Government Technical Training Institute (GTTI), Mughalpura, Lahore.

The Chairman NAVTTC handed over the key of COE to Akhtar Abbas Bharwana, Senior Director General, TEVTA Punjab in the presence of Sebastian Paust Counsellor, Head of Development Cooperation, Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany, Islamabad, Dr Mansoor Zaib Khan, Deputy Head of Programme TVETSSP and the distinguished guests.

The participants expressed that technical education was the key to the development of the country by engaging the youth of Pakistan.

It has been established by NAVTTC with the cooperation of GIZ, the European Union, Norway and Germany.

The country is in need of more centres of excellence which provide state-of-the-art cutting-edge technology training to the youth, which are in high demand internationally and in industry.

NAVTTC has established the Centre of Excellence for Training and Development at Mughalpura, Lahore with multiple labs using modern technologies through donors, for 14 different trades, including Information Technology, Electrician, Plumber, Machinist, Auto Mechanic, HVACR and Electronics applications etc.

Centre of Excellence (COE), Mughalpura, Lahore will be a centre for training of chief master trainers and master trainers, who would then train a large number of youth in modern employable technologies.

This will further pave the way towards allowing the Pakistani TVET system to sustainably improve the delivery of training and assessment, career counselling and job placement.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Technology Education Punjab Norway European Union Job Germany Government Industry National Vocational And Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC)

Recent Stories

President, PM vow to eliminate corruption in all i ..

President, PM vow to eliminate corruption in all its forms

10 minutes ago
 Chairman NDMA Represented Pakistan in 17th Regiona ..

Chairman NDMA Represented Pakistan in 17th Regional Consultative Committee Meeti ..

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive ..

OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive Engagement with De facto Gover ..

3 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive ..

OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive Engagement with De facto Gover ..

3 hours ago
 U.S. and KP Governments Help Farmers Adopt Higher ..

U.S. and KP Governments Help Farmers Adopt Higher Value Crops, Improve Irrigati ..

3 hours ago
 Get the ‘Festive Feels’ with Emirates, all Dec ..

Get the ‘Festive Feels’ with Emirates, all December long

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.