Chairman PAEC condoles death of DG IAEA

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :Chairman Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) Muhammad Naeem on Monday expressed sorrow over the demise of Yukiya Amano, former Director General of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

In a press release, Chairman PAEC said, "During his tenure, Amano was very supportive of Pakistan's Technical Cooperation programme. His contribution in this regard will always be remembered. He was instrumental in spreading the message of sustainable development through the use of nuclear technology.

He initiated the program 'Atoms for Peace and Development'. He took this message wherever he visited." He said due to his death Pakistan has lost a friend and a well-wisher.

He said services of Mr. Yukiya Amano would be remembered for a long time as the longest-serving Director General of IAEA who revitalized the international agency throughhis vision and diligence.

Chairman and Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission in a message exchanged their sincere condolences and sympathies with the family of the deceased and his colleagues at IAEA.