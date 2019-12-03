UrduPoint.com
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Condoles 13 Pakistanis' Demise In Jordan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 03:02 PM

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Tuesday expressed heartfelt condolences over the demise of 13 Pakistani in the fire incident occurred in Jordan another day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Tuesday expressed heartfelt condolences over the demise of 13 Pakistani in the fire incident occurred in Jordan another day.

In a statement issued here by the party secretariat, Bilawal Bhutto has expressed grief and sorrow with the bereaved family over the tragic loss.

He prayed to Almighty to rest the departed soul in the eternal peace and grant courage and fortitude to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

It merits mention here that the victims belonged to city Kukar, Dadu district in Sindh province.

