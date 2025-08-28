NAPA to suspends classes and performances

The National Academy of Performing Arts (NAPA) has announced that academic activities and performances would remain suspended due to damage to the heritage structure of the NAPA buildings caused by heavy rainfall

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) The National academy of Performing Arts (NAPA) has announced that academic activities and performances would remain suspended due to damage to the heritage structure of the NAPA buildings caused by heavy rainfall.

The press release issued states that the announcement of the decision, taken by NAPA’s board of Directors, says that the suspension is only till further notice. The Board has reviewed the premises and acknowledged the concerns.

Repair work is underway on a priority basis, and NAPA will keep all relevant parties informed as soon as the facilities are restored to working condition, the announcement says.

The Board regrets the inconvenience caused to the students and patrons, and appreciates their patience and understanding during this time.