NAG attracts 500 visitors daily, Quaid’s Mazar records 2 mln visitors annually

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) The National Assembly Standing Committee on National Heritage and Culture was informed on Thursday that the National Arts Gallery (NAG) attracts up to 500 daily visitors, while the Quaid-e-Azam Mazar Management board records nearly two million visitors annually.

The committee, chaired by MNA Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar at the Pak Secretariat, was given a detailed briefing on the Division’s performance and its attached organizations.

A major announcement was made regarding grand celebrations to mark Allama Iqbal’s 150th birth anniversary in 2027.

The Senior Joint Secretary briefed the committee on the Division’s mandate, which includes preserving and promoting Pakistan’s cultural heritage, arts, languages, literature, museums, archaeological sites, and historical monuments.

It was noted that 11 organizations are currently operating under the Division.

The Director of Iqbal academy Pakistan informed the committee that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had allocated Rs. 100,000 in 1948 for the promotion of Iqbal’s works. Since then, the Academy has published 500 books in 27 languages and preserved 1,730 of Iqbal’s letters.

He shared plans for extensive celebrations in 2027 to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of the national poet.

The committee recommended digitizing Iqbal’s literary works and promoting them widely, particularly among the youth.

The Director added that a comprehensive Iqbal curriculum — from nursery to post-doctorate levels — had already been submitted to the Ministry of Federal education for approval.

Earlier, the Executive Director of Lok Virsa announced a ten-day folk festival from November 7 to 16, showcasing the traditional culture of all provinces. The committee advised that greater youth engagement be ensured at the annual Lok Mela.

The Chairperson of the Pakistan Academy of Letters briefed the committee on its literary initiatives, including 22 annual National Literary Awards, the Kamal-e-Fann lifetime achievement award, stipends for indigenous writers, and grants to literary bodies. The committee sought a detailed account of funds disbursed to artists in the next meeting.

Representatives of the Aiwan-e-Iqbal Complex, the National Academy of Performing Arts (NAPA), the Department of Archaeology and Museums, the National library of Pakistan, and the National Language Promotion Department also briefed the committee. The committee recommended further measures to promote urdu, including its inclusion as an option in the Combined Competitive Exams.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Shaista Khan, Shahnaz Saleem Malik, Samar Haroon Bilour, Saeeda Jamshid, Ghazala Anjum, Naeema Kishwer Khan, and Sanjay Perwani. Mahtab Akbar Rashdi, Natasha Daultana, and Saba Talpur participated virtually. The Federal Minister and senior officials from the National Heritage and Culture Division were also present.

