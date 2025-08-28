Open Menu

Rains Wreak Havoc In Hyderabad, Affect Low-lying Areas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 28, 2025 | 11:38 PM

Rains wreak havoc in Hyderabad, affect low-lying areas

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) Acting President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry (HCSTSI) Ahmed Idrees Chohan on Thursday said that the recent rains had severely affected the low-lying and suburban areas of Hyderabad.

In particular, Latifabad No. 11, Mehr Ali and the newly developing zones remained submerged under rainwater for several days, forcing citizens to endure a distressing and unbearable situation.

In a press statement issued here, he said that this kind of situation was become by the negligence of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA).

Despite being the designated development authority, HDA could not deliver on its sponsored projects, local housing schemes and low-cost housing initiatives, he said and added that no proper infrastructure was ever provided in these areas, nor were any durable systems for drainage and utilities established.

He added that the city had suffered from haphazard population growth, illegal settlements, Goth Abad schemes and unplanned urban expansion, all of which had harmed the urban structure of the city.

HCSTSI Acting President stressed that comprehensive master planning, solid infrastructure and sustainable development in new zones had now become unavoidable. He further noted that the funds wasted each year in emergency relief operations could, if spent honestly and wisely on proper planning, transform Hyderabad into a modern and safe city.

