Chairman PAL Condoles Over Deaths Of Nusrat Zaidi And Rafique Ahmed

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 04:47 PM

Chairman PAL condoles over deaths of Nusrat Zaidi and Rafique Ahmed

Chairman Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) Dr. Yousuf Khusk on Thursday expressed his deep sorrow over the deaths of renowned poets Nusrat Zaidi and Rafique Ahmed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Chairman Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) Dr. Yousuf Khusk on Thursday expressed his deep sorrow over the deaths of renowned poets Nusrat Zaidi and Rafique Ahmed.

The chairman in his condelnce message prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity. He said that Rafique Ahmed was asset of country and wrote many books like Allama Iqbal, Quaid-e-Azam and the ideology of Pakistan and "Economic Elements of the Islamic Welfare State in the Light of Iqbal Thoughts".

He said that with the passing of renowned poet Nusrat Zaidi, urdu literature has lost a strong poet and cultural figure.

He said that Nusrat Zaidi was the lover of the poets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

The Chairman Academy also lamented the death of poet and writer Rashid Ali Zai, a Dales-based poet and producer.

Chairman of the Academy, Dr. Yusuf Khosh, prayed for forgiveness for Nusrat Zaidi and patience for the family.

