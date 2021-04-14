Chairman PAL condoles sad demise of I.A Rehman

Chairman Pakistan Academy of Letters(PAL) Dr. Yousuf Khushk on Wednesday expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of I.A Rehman, a human rights activist

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Chairman Pakistan academy of Letters(PAL) Dr. Yousuf Khushk on Wednesday expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of I.A Rehman, a human rights activist.

In a condolence message, he paid glowing tribute to I.A.Rehman.

Chairman PAL prayed that Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant patience to the bereaved family.