Chairman PAL Condoles Sad Demise Of I.A Rehman

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 03:33 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Chairman Pakistan academy of Letters(PAL) Dr. Yousuf Khushk on Wednesday expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of I.A Rehman, a human rights activist.

In a condolence message, he paid glowing tribute to I.A.Rehman.

Chairman PAL prayed that Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant patience to the bereaved family.

