Chairman PSF Visits International Islamic University

Wed 20th January 2021

Chairman PSF visits International Islamic University

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ):Chairman of Pakistan Science Foundation, Prof. Dr. Shahid Mehmood Baig Wednesday visited International Islamic University (IIU) and met with Rector Dr. Masoom Yasinzai and President Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi.

During the meeting issues pertaining to mutual interests including ongoing projects through mutual cooperation and launch of knowledge economy based ventures were discussed.

The Chairman PSF hailed progress on a PSF-funded Triple Helix Project on Upscaling of AI-enabled Data Mining Platform for Informed Decision Making for COVID-19 and Future Pandemic Scenarios for Government of Pakistan at Centre of Advanced Electronics and Photovoltaic Engineering.

He said that IIUI's proposal for science projects through its office of ORIC will be welcomed. He appreciated the participation of the faculty, experts and researchers of IIUI saying that they have a compatible approach according to prevailing circumstances. He also appreciated the services of the university's CAEPE science facility terming it of best international standards.

Dr. Masoom said on the occasion that universities need special attention adding that investment in academia is the best step taken towards a bright and secure future.

Lauding the role of PSF, IIUI Rector said he had a brief idea of the scope of the foundation as he had been a member of its executive board for 12 years. He opined that the knowledge economy fund of PSF will open a new window of opportunities for the best competitive projects.

Dr. Hathal said on the occasion that IIUI is keen to enhance its joint ventures in addition to internationally funded projects for the betterment of humanity.

He added that in a recent telephonic conversation with the President of Islamic Development Bank he discussed issues of academic cooperation and he has vowed to offer more new projects to the university.

He said that university is working on good competitive proposals that will have a meaningful and constructive impact on society.

