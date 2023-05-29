QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :Chairman Senate Mohammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Monday visited the residence of Balochistan Minister Sardar Abdul Rehman Khaitran and condoled the demise of his son.

The senate chairman expressed sorrow and grief over the death of provincial minister's son and offered fateha for the departed soul.

Secretary General Balochistan Awami Party Senator Manzoor Ahmed Kakar, Senator Abdul Qadir and Senator Kohda Babar accompanied the chairman.