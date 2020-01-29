UrduPoint.com
Chairman Senate Felicitates New Prime Minister Of Qatar

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Wednesday felicitated Sheikh Khalid Bin Khalifa Bin Abdulaziz Al-Thani for assuming the office of the Prime Minister of Qatar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Wednesday felicitated Sheikh Khalid Bin Khalifa Bin Abdulaziz Al-Thani for assuming the office of the Prime Minister of Qatar. The Chairman Senate in his felicitation letter addressed to Prime Minister of Qatar expressed the confidence that the Qatar will continue to prosper under the dynamic and visionary leadership of Sheikh Khalid Bin Khalifa Bin Abdulaziz Al-Thani.

He hoped that bilateral relations between the two sides would be further strengthened for mutual benefit of the people of two sides. Chairman Senate expressed best wishes for Sheikh Khalid Bin Khalifa Bin Abdulaziz Al-Thani and conveyed felicitations on behalf of the Senate and the people of Pakistan.

