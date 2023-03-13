Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Monday presided over a meeting to review arrangements for the upcoming Senate's Golden Jubilee Celebrations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Monday presided over a meeting to review arrangements for the upcoming Senate's Golden Jubilee Celebrations.

The event is set to take place on March 15, 2023 to mark the 50th anniversary of the Senate.

Sanjrani visited various areas of the Parliament House building where the celebrations will take place, including the Senate Hall, Photo Exhibition Spot, Lawn Area, and the arrival area for the guests.

He examined the preparations and issued necessary directives to ensure that everything is in place for the historic occasion.

The activities for celebrations include tree plantation, issuance of commemorative postal stamp and coin, and the unveiling of the Senate Anthem.

Sadiq Sanjrani highlighted the importance of these activities in celebrating the Senate's contributions to the country's democracy and ensuring a memorable event for all attendees.

With only a few days left for the Senate Golden Jubilee Celebrations, Chairman Senate Sanjrani has called for finalization of the arrangements to make the event memorable.