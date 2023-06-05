Chairman takes notice of giving land amount to unrelated person

Chairman, Capital Development Authority (CDA) Captain (Retd) Noor-ul-Amin Mengal on Monday took serious notice of giving the amount of land acquired for the government to an unrelated person instead of the real owner

The chairman directed the authorities concerned to file a recovery case against the officials and officers involved in criminal negligence and carelessness under the Fraud Act to recover the looted wealth, said a news release.

Mengal had received complaints of non-payment of compensation for the acquired land from the real victims of Mauza Noon.

He further ordered a two-member inquiry committee to investigate the complaint of the real rights holders.

After investigating the matter, the inquiry committee declared that the CDA land payment section paid the land compensation to other people instead of the real victims. Due to non-payment of real victims, the authority suffered huge financial loss, the committee said.