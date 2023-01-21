UrduPoint.com

Chairman WAPDA Visits Tarbela 4th, 5th Extensions

Sumaira FH Published January 21, 2023 | 05:29 PM

Chairman WAPDA visits Tarbela 4th, 5th extensions

Chairman Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Engineer Lt Gen (Retd) Sajjad Ghani visited Tarbela 4th Extension Hydel Power Station (T4) and inspected operational and maintenance (O&M) activities of the power station, commissioned in 2018. He also had a detailed round of the under-construction Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project (T5) to review construction activities on the sites, said a press release issued here Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ):Chairman Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Engineer Lt Gen (Retd) Sajjad Ghani visited Tarbela 4th Extension Hydel Power Station (T4) and inspected operational and maintenance (O&M) activities of the power station, commissioned in 2018. He also had a detailed round of the under-construction Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project (T5) to review construction activities on the sites, said a press release issued here Friday.

The GM (Tarbela Dam), accompanied by the project management, briefed the Chairman about progress on the project. Consequent upon the permission accorded by IRSA for closure of Tunnel No.5, construction activities are being carried out simultaneously at five sites of T5 including intake, power house and switch yard. Electricity generation from the project is scheduled for July 2025 with completion of its first unit.

Unit No.2 and 3 are likely to be completed in August and September 2025 respectively, it was further briefed.

T5 is being constructed on Tunnel No. 5 of Tarbela Dam with approved PC-I of US$ 807 million. World Bank is providing US$ 390 million, while Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) is providing US$ 300 million for construction of the project.

The cumulative generation capacity of the project stands at 1530 MW with three generating units of 510 MW each. The project will provide 1.347 billion units of green, clean and low-cost hydel electricity to the National Grid on the average every year. With the completion of T5, the installed capacity at Tarbela Dam will rise from 4888 MW to 6418 MW.

Related Topics

World Bank Electricity Water WAPDA Dam Bank Progress July August September 2018 From General Motors Asia Billion Million

Recent Stories

Neil Leifer to showcase over 60 years of work at X ..

Neil Leifer to showcase over 60 years of work at Xposure

15 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed attends graduation of &#039;Silve ..

Sultan bin Ahmed attends graduation of &#039;Silver Jubilee batch&#039; at UoS

30 minutes ago
 Sharjah Education Council participates in &#039;ki ..

Sharjah Education Council participates in &#039;kindergarten conference 2&#039;

45 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid visits Atlantis The Royal

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Atlantis The Royal

60 minutes ago
 DEWA first to implement SAP’s Audit Management S ..

DEWA first to implement SAP’s Audit Management System

60 minutes ago
 16th Al Dhafra Festival to launch tomorrow

16th Al Dhafra Festival to launch tomorrow

60 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.