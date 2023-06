Chairmen, Vice Chairmen of 8 TMCs of HMC take oath of office

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :The Chairmen and Vice Chairmen of 8 Town Municipal Corporations (TMCs) of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) took the oath of office at 4 different events here on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro administered the oath to Chairman Manthar Jatoi and Vice Chairman Malik Usman of TMC Nerunkot and Chairman and Vice Chairman Bilal Mustafa and Syed Fayaz Ali Shah of TMC Mian Sarfaraz.

The ceremony was organized at Shahbaz Hall of Shahbaz Building.

Likewise, Chairman Taj Wali Khan and Vice Chairman Abdul Jabbar Jatoi of TMC Sachal Sarmast and Chairman Usama Hafeez and Vice Chairman Rehan Khan of TMC Shah Latifabad were administered oath by Assistant Commissioner Latifabad taluka Shaista Jabeen.

Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad Fahad Aijaz Butt took oath from Chairman Umair Chandio and Vice Chairman Mehar Ali Deeshak of TMC Hussainabad and Chairman Abdul Ghafoor Dars and Vice Chairman Haji Abdul Sattar Soomro of TMC Qasimabad.

Assistant Commissioner of Hyderabad taluka Hataf Siyal took oath from Chairman Badar Memon and Vice Chairman Shafqat Hussain Shah of TMC Tando Jam and Chairman Noor Ahmad Thebo and Vice Chairman Mir Ali Ahmed Talpur of TMC Tando Fazal.