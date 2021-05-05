UrduPoint.com
'Chandni Mobile Market' Sealed Over SOPs Violation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 21 seconds ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 09:38 PM

'Chandni Mobile Market' sealed over SOPs violation

The district administration Wednesday sealed 'Chandni Mobile Market' for grave violations of standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the government to contain COVID-19 spread

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :The district administration Wednesday sealed 'Chandni mobile Market' for grave violations of standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the government to contain COVID-19 spread.

Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, in a tweet, said Assistant Commissioner City Muthair Amin Watto had sealed the entire Chandni Mobile Market consisting of around 350 shops over grave violations of coronavirus related SOPs till further orders.

Meanwhile, the hotel/ restaurants owners and daily wagers also staged protest rallies against sealing of their businesses by district administration and Police.

Nawab Khan Sayed Wakeel Shah and Haji Ameer Rehman alleged that district administration and Police had been involved in targeted actions against hotels while they were abiding by all directives issued by the administration with regard to coronavirus SOPs.

They demanded of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to take notice of alleged targeted actions of district administration against hotels/restaurants and save their livelihoods.

