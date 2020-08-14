Change of guards ceremony held at Mazar-e-Quaid

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :Change of guard ceremony was held at the mausoleum of Founder of Pakistan, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to mark Pakistan's 73rd Independence Day, here on Friday.

A smartly turned out contingent of the cadets from the Pakistan Naval academy assumed ceremonial guard duties at the mausoleum with traditional spirit and customary enthusiasm.

Commandant Pakistan Naval Academy Commodore Mushtaq Ahmed was the chief guest of the ceremony.

Commodore Mushtaq Ahmed also laid a floral wreath on behalf of the naval staff chief, officers and men of Pakistan Navy and offered Fateha and recorded his impressions in the visitors' book and paid rich tribute to Quaid-i-Azam.

Earlier, the day dawned in the metropolis with 21-gun salute while special prayers were offered in all mosques for solidarity, prosperity and progress of the country.