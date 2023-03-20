Chaos at JC: Nine motorbikes given to policemen

Inspector General of Police Akbar Nasir Khan on Monday handed over nine motorbikes to policemen whose personal bikes were set on fire by PTI protestors outside Islamabad Judicial Complex (IJC) during the hearing of Imran Khan in Toshakhana case here on March 18 Following the directions of Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah Khan, IGP Islamabad Akbar Nasir Khan handed over these nine bikes to policemen

The motorcycles of these officials were burnt by the angry protesters of PTI.

The IGP said that the welfare of the force was on the top priority and the needs of its personnel would be taken care.

It is pertinent to mention that the agitated PTI workers damaged public and private properties in the vicinity of the judicial complex.