Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar offers corona telemedicine centers to AJK, three provinces; inaugurates BSL-3 lab at UVAS

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ):Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has contacted his counterparts in Balochistan, KPK, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), and President Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and offered to establish corona telemedicine centres.

Chaudhry Sarwar telephoned President AJK Masood Ahmed Khan, Governor Balochistan Justice (R) Amanullah Khan, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Shah Farman, and Governor GB Raja Jalal Hussain on Tuesday.

He apprised them about the working of corona telemedicine helpline centers in Punjab and medical and awareness facilities being provided to people at these centers.

During his telephonic conversations, Governor Punjab said corona telemedicine centers proved very effective in Punjab and around 70,000 individuals had so far taken medical advice from these centers and their number was increasing day by day.

Sarwar said the telemedicine centers, where doctors were available for their guidance 24/7, also reduced public rush substantially in hospitals that was why, he had decided to establish corona telemedicine centers in Balochistan, KPK, Gilgit-Baltistan and AJK after successful.

The Governor Punjab further said doctors from Punjab would also impart free training to staff of telemedicine centers in all the provinces and AJK, adding that the government had started work on emergent basis to set up corona telemedicine centers in these provinces.

Earlier, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar also inaugurated BSL-Lab at Corona Testing Centre, University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS).

Vice Chancellor (VC) UVAS Dr. Nasim Ahmed briefed the Punjab Governor on the lab and said that this testing laboratory was the first of its kind in Pakistan where 300 to 400 corona tests could be conducted daily.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarwar said entire world was changing due to corona pandemic which had also jolted the global economies.

He said, "This is time of difficulty but we have to face it bravely."Sarwar said, "The world community is appreciating our corona telemedicine centers," adding that the government was taking effective and comprehensive step to protect people from corona.

The Governor Punjab advised public to stay home and adopt government protocols against coronavirus.