Chehlum procession held

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :The procession of Chehlum in memory of martyrs of Karbala was observed in Quetta on Saturday.

The main procession was carried out from Imambargah Mominabad and ended at Behesht-e-Zainab graveyard following the traditional route.

The route of the procession had been sealed late on Friday while mobile phone services have been shut along the route of the procession.

Additional Chief Secretary Home Zahid Saleem and IG Police Balochistan Abdul Khaliq Sheikh inspected the procession from the command and control room established at CCPO office.