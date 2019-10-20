UrduPoint.com
Chehlum Procession Of Hazrat Imam Hussain R.A On Way Under Strict Security

Chehlum procession of Hazrat Imam Hussain R.A on way under strict security

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :Police and law enforcement agencies have adopted foolproof security arrangements for maintaining peace during processions and Majalis at Chehlum Haztat Imam Hussain R.A. The Chehlum processions were on their rout, the police official said Sunday and added that strict monitoring has also been ensured on all processions routes.

He said that special teams have been deployed outside the Imambargahs and Mosques to avoid any untoward situation.

The official said that a comprehensive security plan has been formulated in collaboration with concerned law enforcement agencies and civil administration.

Out of total 42 mourning processions 8 big processions would be held here in the region including Sargodha- 2, Khushab- 1, Minawali- 3 and Bhakhar- 3.

All the 8 big mourning processions have been placed in Category-A whereas out of total 58 Majalis 6 points have also been placed in the Category-A.

Walk-through gates have also been installed at entrance and exit points and complete physical search of the participants was being ensured.

More than 1768 police personals (including officers) and 1457 national Volunteers were also performing duties at sensitive places.

The main procession was started here in Sargodha from Block-14 at 2 pm and to be ended at Block-19 at night timing after passing through allocated routs.

The Regional Police Officer (RPO) Afzaal Kousar said that the members of Amman Committee have also joined hands to avoid any untoward incident in the region.

The Rescue-1122, Health teams were also performing duties on the routs while all basic facilities were also being provided among participants while special camps were also established here on routs.

