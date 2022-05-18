UrduPoint.com

Cheques Distributed Among Prayer Leaders, Minority Community Leaders

Faizan Hashmi Published May 18, 2022 | 08:04 PM

Cheques distributed among prayer leaders, minority community leaders

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednesday distributed first quarter cheques among prayer leaders and minority community leaders of Dera

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednesday distributed first quarter cheques among prayer leaders and minority community leaders of Dera.

The cheque distribution ceremony held in Deputy Commissioner Office Dera was also attended by Provincial Minister for Local Government, Faisal Amin Khan Gandapur, Deputy Commissioner Dera, Inayat Ullah and area elders.

Addressing the ceremony, provincial minister highlighted the significance of prayer leaders in a society and said that they act as a binding force to unite the society besides promoting mutual tolerance and interfaith harmony.

He said that efforts would be made to further increase the allocation in next budget and also the number of prayer leaders.

Deputy Commissioner appreciated the efforts of ulema in promoting tolerance in the society and said sense of mutual respect among different community members would also help strengthening peace in the city.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minority Budget Prayer Government

Recent Stories

Pensioner welfare Association GU urges payment of ..

Pensioner welfare Association GU urges payment of pension, outstanding dues

2 minutes ago
 9 new Corona cases confirmed in KP

9 new Corona cases confirmed in KP

2 minutes ago
 PML-N Women Wing condemns killing of Sikh traders

PML-N Women Wing condemns killing of Sikh traders

2 minutes ago
 44 professional beggars held during operation

44 professional beggars held during operation

2 minutes ago
 Spanish Data Protection Agency Fines Google $10.5M ..

Spanish Data Protection Agency Fines Google $10.5Mln for Breach of Users' Confid ..

6 minutes ago
 Unit inaugurated in Khyber Teaching Hospital to pr ..

Unit inaugurated in Khyber Teaching Hospital to prevent newborns from permanent ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.