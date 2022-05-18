Cheques distributed among prayer leaders, minority community leaders

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednesday distributed first quarter cheques among prayer leaders and minority community leaders of Dera

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednesday distributed first quarter cheques among prayer leaders and minority community leaders of Dera.

The cheque distribution ceremony held in Deputy Commissioner Office Dera was also attended by Provincial Minister for Local Government, Faisal Amin Khan Gandapur, Deputy Commissioner Dera, Inayat Ullah and area elders.

Addressing the ceremony, provincial minister highlighted the significance of prayer leaders in a society and said that they act as a binding force to unite the society besides promoting mutual tolerance and interfaith harmony.

He said that efforts would be made to further increase the allocation in next budget and also the number of prayer leaders.

Deputy Commissioner appreciated the efforts of ulema in promoting tolerance in the society and said sense of mutual respect among different community members would also help strengthening peace in the city.