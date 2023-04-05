Chief Collector Customs visits Taftan border

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :Chief Collector of Customs Balochistan Muhammad Saleem has said that Pakistan-Iran trade is very important for both countries.

He said this during his visit to the Taftan border, a handout issued here on Wednesday said.

During his visit to the border, he inaugurated the installation of the scanner at NLC.

Chief Collector Customs on the occasion said, "We will not let trade relations with Iran be damaged under any circumstances and the scanner established in NLC will be very useful in preventing prohibited goods." During his visit, he met with the business community who apprised him of the issue they were facing at the border.

Earlier, he also visited Saindak where he met with Chinese officials.