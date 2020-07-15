UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Aide Directs Free Treatment To TV Artist Dr Sarwat Ali

Wed 15th July 2020 | 02:16 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information and Local Bodies, Kamran Bangash here Wednesday directed the administration of Lady Reading Hospital (LRH), Peshawar to provide best treatment facilities to famous tv artist, Dr. Sarwat Ali.

He telephoned LRH director, Dr Khalid Masood and discussed with him treatment of the ailing artist.

He directed him to provide best free treatment facilities to the ailing artist.

He said no negligence in her treatment should be made.

Kamran Bangash said artists were asset of our culture and all facilities were being provided to artists community under the directives of Chief Minister KP.

He said the Government would provide all kinds of healthcare facilities to artists community and would not be left them alone.

