UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Aide For Strengthening Internal System Of Varsities To Meet Contemporary Standards

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 11:03 PM

Chief Minister aide for strengthening internal system of varsities to meet contemporary standards

Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information and Higher Education, Kamran Khan Bangash on Friday said that to meet contemporary standard of higher education, universities should strengthened their internal system and achieve self sustainability

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ):Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information and Higher Education, Kamran Khan Bangash on Friday said that to meet contemporary standard of higher education, universities should strengthened their internal system and achieve self sustainability.

He expressed these views in an interview with Pakhtunkhwa Radio Swat during his day-long visit to Swat. MNA Saleem-ur-Rehman was also present on the occasion.

Establishment of universities is imperative to meet growing trend of higher education, he said and added that internal systems of varsities should be further strengthened for improving standard and students' facilitation.

CM aide said that Engineering University in Swat would set an example of self sustaining under vision of Chief Minister KP.

He said that university has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with an American University to provide an international standard learning environment to students and provide them chances to learn from each other experiences.

"We are introducing mobile apps to protect students from exploitation and harassment besides improving environment at campuses, said Bangash.

He said that steps were being taken to protect natural beauty of valley and make it a tourist destination adding the area would enter into a new era of economic development after completion of development projects especially Swat Motorway Phase II.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Swat Motorway Mobile Visit From

Recent Stories

AJK Revenue Minister Farooq Sikandar's resignation ..

7 minutes ago

UK Springer Spaniel Max Becomes 1st Ever Pet to Re ..

7 minutes ago

Macron Says If EU, US Fail to Provide Vaccines to ..

7 minutes ago

Tuchel takes blame for Ziyech struggles at Chelsea ..

7 minutes ago

Biden Warns Against Returning to Cold War

7 minutes ago

'Sooper Hai Pakistan Cup' positive sign for promot ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.