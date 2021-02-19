Chief Minister aide for strengthening internal system of varsities to meet contemporary standards

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ):Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information and Higher Education, Kamran Khan Bangash on Friday said that to meet contemporary standard of higher education, universities should strengthened their internal system and achieve self sustainability.

He expressed these views in an interview with Pakhtunkhwa Radio Swat during his day-long visit to Swat. MNA Saleem-ur-Rehman was also present on the occasion.

Establishment of universities is imperative to meet growing trend of higher education, he said and added that internal systems of varsities should be further strengthened for improving standard and students' facilitation.

CM aide said that Engineering University in Swat would set an example of self sustaining under vision of Chief Minister KP.

He said that university has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with an American University to provide an international standard learning environment to students and provide them chances to learn from each other experiences.

"We are introducing mobile apps to protect students from exploitation and harassment besides improving environment at campuses, said Bangash.

He said that steps were being taken to protect natural beauty of valley and make it a tourist destination adding the area would enter into a new era of economic development after completion of development projects especially Swat Motorway Phase II.