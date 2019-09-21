UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Attends Namaz-e-Janaza Of Major Adeel Shahid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 18 hours ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 09:38 PM

Chief Minister attends Namaz-e-Janaza of Major Adeel Shahid

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Information Minister Saeed Ghani on Saturday attended Namaz-e-Janaza of Major Adeel Shahid who embraced martyrdom in an improvised explosive device explosion near Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Mohman tribal district, said a handout

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Information Minister Saeed Ghani on Saturday attended Namaz-e-Janaza of Major Adeel Shahid who embraced martyrdom in an improvised explosive device explosion near Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Mohman tribal district, said a handout.

Paying homage to the Shaheed Major, Information Minister Saeed Ghani said that Nation would never forget the sacrifices of the martyrs. Our armed forces had made great sacrifices to defend our homeland, he added.

He saluted Major Adeel who laid down his life to keep the country safe.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Martyrs Shaheed Information Minister Border Murad Ali Shah

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Saudi King on Nationa ..

32 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mali on Inde ..

3 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Saudi King on Kingdom&#03 ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Saudi King on National ..

3 hours ago

Ajman Ruler congratulates Saudi King on National D ..

3 hours ago

Sultan bin Zayed congratulates Saudi King on Natio ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.