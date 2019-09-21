Chief Minister attends Namaz-e-Janaza of Major Adeel Shahid

(@FahadShabbir)

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Information Minister Saeed Ghani on Saturday attended Namaz-e-Janaza of Major Adeel Shahid who embraced martyrdom in an improvised explosive device explosion near Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Mohman tribal district, said a handout

Paying homage to the Shaheed Major, Information Minister Saeed Ghani said that Nation would never forget the sacrifices of the martyrs. Our armed forces had made great sacrifices to defend our homeland, he added.

He saluted Major Adeel who laid down his life to keep the country safe.