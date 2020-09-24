UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Balochistan Asks For Strict Compliance Of COVID-19 SOPs In Educational Institutes

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 10:58 PM

Chief Minister Balochistan asks for Strict Compliance of COVID-19 SOPs in educational institutes

Chief Minister Balochsitan Jam Kamal Khan expressing grave concern over the increase of corona virus cases called for strict implementation of COVID-19 SOPs in the education institutes across the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Balochsitan Jam Kamal Khan expressing grave concern over the increase of corona virus cases called for strict implementation of COVID-19 SOPs in the education institutes across the province.

He was chairing a high level meeting at CM Secretariat on Thursday to review the strategy for pandemic and implementation of SOPs in the schools, colleges and universities.

Parliamentary Secretary Health Dr Rubaba Buledi, Additional Chief Secretary Home Balochistan Hafiz Abdul Basit, Secretary Health Dostain Jamaldini, Secretary Higher Education Hashim Ghilzai and representative of WHO attended the meeting.

Meeting was informed that 1500 tests for COVID-19 were being conducted on daily basis and capacity of test was being increased.

Chief Minister on the occasion said that closure of educational institutes was not a permanent solution.

"By adopting concerted strategy and following the SOPs, the pandemic could be contained from spreading," CM said directing police and district administration to ensure that precautionary and safety measure are in place in the education institutes.

Jam Kamal said that principal and management of the schools, colleges and university would be responsible to ensure that SOPs are being followed in their respective education institutes in letter and spirit.

