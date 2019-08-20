Chief Minister Balochistan, ministers condole family of Amanullah Khan Zehri in Khuzdar

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan along with provincial ministers visited the house of Martyred Nawabzada Amanullah Khan Zehri in Zehri area of Khuzdar district and condoled on death of Amanullah Khan Zehri and his grandson with his family members

Chief Minister Balochistan was accompanied by Home Minister Zia-Ullah Longov, Health Minister Naseebullah Marri, Agriculture Minister Zamark Khan Achakzai, Adviser to CM Balochistan for Secondary education Haji Muhammad Khan Lehri and other ministers, said press release issued here.

They also prayed for departed soul of Nawabzada Amanullah Khan and his grandson.

However, Nawabzada Amanullah Khan Zehri among four people were killed by unknown gunmen near Crash plant area of Khuzdar when he was on way home to Zehri from Bulbul area on Saturday.