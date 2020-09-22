UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Chairs Meeting About New Local Government System

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 07:50 PM

Chief Minister chairs meeting about new local government system

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday chaired an important meeting at his office about the new local government system

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday chaired an important meeting at his office about the new local government system.

Secretary local government and community development gave a detailed briefing about the new local bodies system, says a handout.

The chief minister said that a strong local bodies system would resolve public problems at the grassroots and a genuine representation would be available to the people through Punjab Local Government Act.

A public leadership would emerge at the grassroots through the elections of the village, panchayat and neighbourhood councils to solve the public problems at their doorsteps, he added.

The chief minister said the government would introduce an exemplary system to strengthen the local bodies and a new era of development would start.

Provincial ministers Abdul Aleem Khan, Raja Basharat, Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Hashim Jawan Bakht,Murad Raas, chief secretary and administrative secretaries attendedthe meeting.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan Government Yasmin Rashid Usman Buzdar Raja Basharat

Recent Stories

Dubai Economy activates 2nd Future Economy Lab ser ..

10 minutes ago

Supreme Court rejects Punjab govt's appeal against ..

1 minute ago

Maulana Tariq Jamil calls on Chief Minister Punjab ..

1 minute ago

Six killed in different incidents

1 minute ago

Hassan Nawaz received court notices for his father ..

1 minute ago

French rugby president Laporte questioned over fav ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.