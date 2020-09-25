Chief Minister chairs meeting on PKLI, nursing cadre matters

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, while presiding over a meeting here on Friday, gave approval in principle for taking various measures including up-gradation of the nursing service structure.

The meeting decided to streamline promotion criterion for nurses and also gave approval in principle to award MPhil and PhD scholarships to the nursing sector also, said a handout issued here.

The CM said that nursing schools would be given the status of colleges, along with the provision of hostel facility, so that the residential problems of the nurses could be solved permanently. He said that nurses would be sent abroad on scholarships and necessary measures would be taken to ensure betterment of the nursing sector. A mega package would soon be announced by the CM for nurses.

Usman Buzdar said that the Punjab government had introduced revolutionary reforms in the health sector and more than 5,000,000 'Sehat Insaf Cards' had been distributed among the deserving people. Its scope would further be extended gradually, he said. The CM said that a comprehensive campaign should be launched for creating awareness among the beneficiaries of Sehat Insaf Cards besides examining to include social security hospitals in the panel.

The Punjab Health Initiative Management Company's board should immediately be completed, he added.

Usman Buzdar, while ordering for preparation of a business plan for Pakistan Kidney and Liver Transplant Institute (PKLI), said that the health department, with the consultation of authorities concerned, should present final recommendations so that decisions could be taken for effective working of the institution.

Specialized Health and Medical education Secretary gave a briefing regarding proposed measures for the betterment of nursing cadres, Sehat Insaf Cards and Pakistan Kidney and Liver Transplant Institute.

The chief minister was briefed that 62 kidneys and seven livers had been transplanted so far at the PKLI.

Provincial Ministers Dr Yasmin Rashid, Hashim Jawan Bakht, Chief Secretary, Chairman Planning and Development, Secretary Finance, Secretary Information, Dean PKLI and others attended the meeting.