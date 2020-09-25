UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Chairs Meeting On PKLI, Nursing Cadre Matters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 56 seconds ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 07:41 PM

Chief Minister chairs meeting on PKLI, nursing cadre matters

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, while presiding over a meeting here on Friday, gave approval in principle for taking various measures including up-gradation of the nursing service structure

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, while presiding over a meeting here on Friday, gave approval in principle for taking various measures including up-gradation of the nursing service structure.

The meeting decided to streamline promotion criterion for nurses and also gave approval in principle to award MPhil and PhD scholarships to the nursing sector also, said a handout issued here.

The CM said that nursing schools would be given the status of colleges, along with the provision of hostel facility, so that the residential problems of the nurses could be solved permanently. He said that nurses would be sent abroad on scholarships and necessary measures would be taken to ensure betterment of the nursing sector. A mega package would soon be announced by the CM for nurses.

Usman Buzdar said that the Punjab government had introduced revolutionary reforms in the health sector and more than 5,000,000 'Sehat Insaf Cards' had been distributed among the deserving people. Its scope would further be extended gradually, he said. The CM said that a comprehensive campaign should be launched for creating awareness among the beneficiaries of Sehat Insaf Cards besides examining to include social security hospitals in the panel.

The Punjab Health Initiative Management Company's board should immediately be completed, he added.

Usman Buzdar, while ordering for preparation of a business plan for Pakistan Kidney and Liver Transplant Institute (PKLI), said that the health department, with the consultation of authorities concerned, should present final recommendations so that decisions could be taken for effective working of the institution.

Specialized Health and Medical education Secretary gave a briefing regarding proposed measures for the betterment of nursing cadres, Sehat Insaf Cards and Pakistan Kidney and Liver Transplant Institute.

The chief minister was briefed that 62 kidneys and seven livers had been transplanted so far at the PKLI.

Provincial Ministers Dr Yasmin Rashid, Hashim Jawan Bakht, Chief Secretary, Chairman Planning and Development, Secretary Finance, Secretary Information, Dean PKLI and others attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Business Education Government Of Punjab Punjab Company Yasmin Rashid Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Dubai Police fines 274 Marine Vessels since Januar ..

27 minutes ago

Development of public health infrastructure priori ..

46 minutes ago

The 64MP quad camera is here, Huawei’s new HUAWE ..

48 minutes ago

Conference of the People’s Council of Turkmenist ..

1 hour ago

Faisal Iqbal cleared to rejoin Balochistan

1 hour ago

All pre-primary, primary, secondary classes in Sin ..

58 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.