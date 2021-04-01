Chief Minister condoles death of protocol officer

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of CM Office's Protocol Officer Hamid Raza Sheikh due to corona and extended sympathies to the bereaved family

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of CM Office's Protocol Officer Hamid Raza Sheikh due to corona and extended sympathies to the bereaved family.

In a condolence message, the CM said Hamid Raza was a hardworking, dutiful and professional officer who performed his duties diligently.

The CM prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.