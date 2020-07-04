Chief Minister directs inspection of roads' maintenance schemes

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar while taking a step for maintaining transparency in development projects, has issued directions for the inspection of roads maintenance schemes being constructed during the fiscal year 2019-20

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar while taking a step for maintaining transparency in development projects, has issued directions for the inspection of roads maintenance schemes being constructed during the fiscal year 2019-20.

On these directions, CM inspection team would inquire into the road maintenance and repair schemes. The principal secretary to the CM Punjab has issued a letter in this regard.

The team would present its report to the Chief Minister about the implementation of existing rules and regulations, procedure of selection, utilization of funds and completion of work.

Usman Buzdar said that no compromise would be made on the transparency in development projects. He maintained that timely utilization of funds can ensure timely completion of the schemes.

He said right and timely utilization of natural resources was the hallmark of thePTI government.