UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Directs Stern Action Against Hoarders

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 19th January 2020 | 03:20 PM

Chief Minister directs stern action against hoarders

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed the provincial and district administrations throughout the province to take actions against hoarders and those involved in stocks by creating artificial price hike of essential food items of daily use especially Atta. All the Deputy Commissioners should send teams in field to discourage hoarding of essential items especially wheat products, he added.

He issued these directives following media reports and public complaints about the artificial price spiral of Atta and other food items in the markets.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan directed to immediately convene meetings of Consumers Committee and hold regular meetings of the Committee to take steps for price control of Atta and other commodities of daily use.

He further directed that daily reports about the overall market situation and stability of prices of Atta and other food items should be shared with PMRU for onward transmission to the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister is personally monitoring the situation and warned to take action against those engaged in stocking, hoardings and unwarranted price spiral of Atta and other food items throughout the province.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Price Stocks Market Media All Wheat

Recent Stories

We must collaborate, commit to take action to reso ..

51 minutes ago

4th International Rain Enhancement Forum kicks off ..

2 hours ago

Etihad Credit Insurance to utilise Al Etihad Credi ..

2 hours ago

Global athletes to partake in Abu Dhabi World Prof ..

2 hours ago

Growth of regional logistics to intensify in 2020, ..

2 hours ago

Japan&#039;s Tourism Organisation, Etihad Airways ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.