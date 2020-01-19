Chief Minister directs stern action against hoarders

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed the provincial and district administrations throughout the province to take actions against hoarders and those involved in stocks by creating artificial price hike of essential food items of daily use especially Atta. All the Deputy Commissioners should send teams in field to discourage hoarding of essential items especially wheat products, he added.

He issued these directives following media reports and public complaints about the artificial price spiral of Atta and other food items in the markets.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan directed to immediately convene meetings of Consumers Committee and hold regular meetings of the Committee to take steps for price control of Atta and other commodities of daily use.

He further directed that daily reports about the overall market situation and stability of prices of Atta and other food items should be shared with PMRU for onward transmission to the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister is personally monitoring the situation and warned to take action against those engaged in stocking, hoardings and unwarranted price spiral of Atta and other food items throughout the province.