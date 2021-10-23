Chief Minister express good wishes for cricket team

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed well wishes for the Pakistani cricket team in the T20 match against India

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :

He said,"We pray for the victory of our national cricket team." The chief minister said that the match between Pakistan and India is like a final match and the players of the national cricket team are determined for the victory.