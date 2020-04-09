(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of a senior journalist and columnist Saeed Azher

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of a senior journalist and columnist Saeed Azher.

In a condolence message here, he extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.