Chief Minister Express Grief At Senior Journalist's Death
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 07:37 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of a senior journalist and columnist Saeed Azher
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of a senior journalist and columnist Saeed Azher.
In a condolence message here, he extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.