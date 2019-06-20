UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Expresses Grief Over Loss Of Human Lives In Train Accident

Faizan Hashmi 7 seconds ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 08:45 PM

Chief Minister expresses grief over loss of human lives in train accident

Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar Thursday expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in a train accident near Hyderabad

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar Thursday expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in a train accident near Hyderabad.

He has extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs and prayed for early recovery of the injured. "The sympathies of the Punjab government are with the bereaved families and we equally share their grief", he added.

