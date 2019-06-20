Chief Minister Expresses Grief Over Loss Of Human Lives In Train Accident
Faizan Hashmi 7 seconds ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 08:45 PM
Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar Thursday expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in a train accident near Hyderabad
He has extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs and prayed for early recovery of the injured. "The sympathies of the Punjab government are with the bereaved families and we equally share their grief", he added.