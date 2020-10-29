UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Felicitates Muslim World On Holy Prophet's Birth Anniversary

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 07:31 PM

Chief Minister felicitates Muslim world on Holy Prophet's birth anniversary

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has felicitated the Muslim world on the most auspicious occasion of the birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has felicitated the Muslim world on the most auspicious occasion of the birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

In his message issued here Thursday, he said that the birth of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is the most propitious happening in human history. Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), who is the benefactor of the whole humanity, emerged as an example for the whole world through his immaculate character and he introduced an exemplary socio-economic order in a short span of time.

He said that Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) taught the human beings about golden principles of love, peace, affection, equality, justice and respect of humanity and the menace of injustice, cruelty and lawlessness could also be eradicated by following the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Pakistan can be made a citadel of peace and harmony by following the sayings and deeds of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), he added.

The chief minister said that the Sunnah of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) also teaches about solving problems through understanding and dialogue. It is the requirement of love for the Holy Prophet (PBUH) that we end differences in the light of his re-conciliatory strategy.

Related Topics

Chief Minister World Punjab Gold Muslim Usman Buzdar Love

Recent Stories

SCCI seeks joint mechanism for bolstering Pak-Afgh ..

2 minutes ago

Moderna already has $1.1 bn in deposits for Covid- ..

2 minutes ago

Renowned author Raja Changez Sultan's book launchi ..

2 minutes ago

UAE Parliamentary Division participates in first s ..

36 minutes ago

District Inter-Club Basketball Tournament conclude ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab sports minister chairs meeting on construct ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.