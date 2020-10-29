Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has felicitated the Muslim world on the most auspicious occasion of the birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has felicitated the Muslim world on the most auspicious occasion of the birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

In his message issued here Thursday, he said that the birth of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is the most propitious happening in human history. Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), who is the benefactor of the whole humanity, emerged as an example for the whole world through his immaculate character and he introduced an exemplary socio-economic order in a short span of time.

He said that Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) taught the human beings about golden principles of love, peace, affection, equality, justice and respect of humanity and the menace of injustice, cruelty and lawlessness could also be eradicated by following the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Pakistan can be made a citadel of peace and harmony by following the sayings and deeds of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), he added.

The chief minister said that the Sunnah of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) also teaches about solving problems through understanding and dialogue. It is the requirement of love for the Holy Prophet (PBUH) that we end differences in the light of his re-conciliatory strategy.